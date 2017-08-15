Men from Council Bluffs and Harlan going to prison on child porn charges

Two Iowa men have been sentenced to prison on separate child pornography charges.

Thirty-eight-year-old Shawn Beu of Council Bluffs was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography in April.

An investigation started by the Department of Homeland Security into a cloud storage facility led to the location of numerous devices at Beu’s home that contained child pornography. He was also convicted in Pottawattamie County District Court of several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor as a result of the investigation.

The other case involved 22-year-old Colton Klein of Harlan. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving child pornography. The investigation found Klein used social media to obtain sexually explicit images of minor girls, which he then distributed to other sites.