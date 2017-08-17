Iowa Ag Secretary undergoes background check for ranking USDA job

We’ve heard for months that it’s a possibility, and Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey says he’s definitely still under consideration for a top job at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Northey says he’s been told a background check is now underway.

“I think it’s getting closer but I don’t know how close it is,” Northey says. “I think I’m still going through the vetting process and the discussion pieces and I think it’s still moving along. I think it’s still very possible that it’ll happen but no announcement yet.”

Northey says he’s impressed with the team U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue is putting together. All three of the top appointees so far are from the Midwest, including one from Iowa.

“I’m very excited about the three that have been announced that are up for their hearing in September,” Northey says. “It’ll be wonderful whether I get to Washington or not, I look forward to working with them, either as Secretary of Ag from Iowa or as a fellow undersecretary.”

President Trump has nominated Steve Censky of Minnesota as his deputy and Ted McKinney of Indiana and Sam Clovis of Hinton, Iowa, as undersecretaries.

By Jerry Oster, WNAX, Yankton