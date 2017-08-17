Marion police to partner with University of Iowa on work strategies

The Marion Police Department is teaming up with University of Iowa researchers to improve policing strategies.

Criminologists from the U-I Public Policy Center will be embedded with the police department to establish “intelligence-led policing.” Marion Police Chief Joe McHale says the partnership will help the department analyze information, including locations and types of criminal activity.

“And really help us build a beat strategy for the department that’s based on data so we can look at how we’re deploying our officers, how we’re responding to crime, and how we’re going to build the department’s capacity,” Chief McHale says. Researchers from the U-I will ride along with officers, develop crime maps, and analyze police data. McHale says it’ll help his department to develop more effective techniques.

“Everything comes down to data,” he says. “Where are the officers spending their time? Where do they need to be spending their time? What kind of crime is occurring in Marion? What type of crime is trending, what locations?”

The Marion City Council is scheduled to vote on the partnership today and it’s expected to pass. If approved, it will be launched next week.

(Thanks to Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio)