A teenager was killed Wednesday night in southeast Iowa when her bicycle was struck by a car.

It happened around 9 p.m. on a Louisa County Road. A State Patrol crash report shows 14-year-old Raeanna Reynolds of Muscatine was hit by a car driven by 26-year-old Alexander Cortes-Wolfe of Wapello. Reynolds died from her injuries.

The bicycle and car were both westbound on the roadway. The crash remains under investigation and for now, no charges have been filed.