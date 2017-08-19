Green liquid in Wright County traced to egg facility

The Iowa DNR says a green liquid with an ammonia smell found in a drainage ditch in Wright County is linked to eggs.

The DNR says the liquid was tracked to an egg laying facility about four miles south of Eagle Grove. Investigators found wastewater from Daybreak Foods Incorporated had been spread on land on a field just before a heavy rainfall. They say saturated soils likely caused a tile outlet below the field to begin discharging algae-laden water — which gave it the green color.

Daybreak Foods plugged the tile line to prevent further runoff. The DNR found elevated ammonia levels and the green color in about two miles of the drainage ditch, but no dead fish were found. The department says it will monitor cleanup efforts and decide if any action needs to be taken against the company.