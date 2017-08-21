Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 8/21/17

Class 4A
1. Dowling Catholic vs Ankeny
2. Ankeny Centennial vs Johnston
3. Iowa City West @ S.E. Polk
4. WDM Valley @ Bettendorf
5. Cedar Rapids Washington vs #8 C.R. Prairie
6. Lewis Central @ Harlan
7. Waukee vs Urbandale
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie @ #5 C.R. Washington
9. Pleasant Valley vs C.R. Jefferson
10.Cedar Falls vs Fort Dodge
Class 3A
1. Pella @ Oskaloosa
2. West Delaware vs Independence
3. Sioux City Heelan @ Sioux City East
4. Norwalk vs Indianola
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier @ 1A-#1 Iowa City Regina
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs MOC/Floyd Valley
7. Creston/O-M @ Boone
8. Webster City @ Humboldt
9. Solon @ 2A-#6 Mount Vernon
10.Storm Lake @ Cherokee
Class 2A
1. Williamsburg @ Fairfield
2. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs 1A-#3 Western Christian
3. Carroll Kuemper @ Greene County
4. Union (LaPorte City) @ Marion
5. PCM (Monroe) @ Pella Christian
6. Mount Vernon vs 3A-#9 Solon
7. South Central Calhoun @ Carroll
8. Aplington-Parkersburg (1-0), vs Sumner-Fredricksburg
9. Waukon vs MFL-MarMac
10.Central Lyon/GLR vs 1A-#2 West Lyon
Class 1A
1. Iowa City Regina vs 3A-#5 C.R. Xavier
2. West Lyon @ 2A-#10 Central Lyon
3. Western Christian @ 2A-#2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
4. Denver @ Dike-New Hartford
5. Van Meter @ A-#10 Earlham
6. Panorama vs DSM Christian
7. Bellevue vs Camanche
8. Sigourney-Keota vs Pekin
9. South Winneshiek @ Wapsie Valley
10.Pleasantville vs Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Class A
1. Gladbrook-Reinbeck @ Grundy Center
2. Council Bluffs St. Albert @ Logan-Magnolia
3. Lynnville-Sully @ Colfax-Mingo
4. West Sioux @ Unity Christian
5. Lisbon @ Winfield-Mount Union
6. Algona Garrigan @ Pocahontas Area/L-M
7. West Hancock @ Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
8. Hudson vs East Marshall
9. East Buchanan vs Jesup
10.Earlham vs 1A-#5 Van Meter
8-man
1. Harris-Lake Park @ North Iowa
2. Don Bosco vs #8 Midland (Wyoming)
3. Audubon vs Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton
4. Fremont-Mills vs Lenox
5. Newell-Fonda @ Coon Rapids-Bayard
6. Turkey Valley @ Lansing Kee
7. Graettinger-Terril/R-A @ Glidden-Ralston
8. Midland (Wyoming) @ #2 Don Bosco
9. HLV (Victor) (1-0) vs Iowa Valley
10.East Union @ Essex