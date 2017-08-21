Trial date set for man accused of killing Iowa City cab driver

A trial date is now set for the man accused of killing an Iowa City taxi driver this summer.

Forty-one-year-old Curtis Jones has pleaded not guilty to robbery and first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 46-year-old Ricky Lillie, who was found slumped over in his cab outside an Iowa City motel on the morning of June 27. Jones’ trial is scheduled to begin October 17th.

He was arrested in Burlington three days after Lillie was found with a gunshot to the head. Jones has a lengthy criminal record. He was granted parole last October after serving prison time for burglary.