Three tickets sold in Iowa were ever so close to Powerball jackpot

Preliminary information shows more than one Iowan came close to getting a piece of the mega Hot Lotto jackpot.

A single ticket sold in Massachusetts had all the winning numbers for the jackpot that grew to nearly $759 million right before Wednesday’s drawing. The Iowa Lottery says at least three tickets sold here came within one number of grabbing a piece of what is the second largest Powerball prize ever.

Those tickets were purchased in different areas of the state: Ampride All Round Truck Plaza, 3243 Fifth Ave. S. in Fort Dodge; Casey’s, 502 Main St. in Dakota City; and Kwik Star, 100 W. Gilbert Drive in Evansdale.

The Iowa Lottery says there were $4.7 dollars in tickets sold — with $3 million worth sold on Wednesday alone. Tickets were selling at the rate of $7,800 a minute between 5 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Iowa Lottery says 90 percent of the tickets purchased used the “easy pick”option, where the numbers are randomly selected.