Arrest made in Des Moines homicide

A teenager is in jail, accused in Des Moines’ latest homicide.

Police arrested 18-year-old Daniel Lemay of Des Moines Thursday evening. He’s charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Tuesday night shooting death of 19-year-old Noah Campbell on the capital city’s east side.

Police accuse Lemay of “aiding and abetting” in Campbell’s killing and say additional arrests are expected. There have been 22 homicides in Des Moines already this year – the most since 1990 – when there were a total of 23.