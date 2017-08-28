Federal disaster declaration approved for 7 counties

Federal dollars will be flowing into seven Iowa counties for disaster relief.

The White House is declaring a presidential disaster, at Governor Kim Reynolds’ request, after severe weather and flooding struck July 19th through the 23rd. There’s almost $7 million damage reported in the seven counties, which are: Allamakee, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette and Mitchell.

The funds will help with things like repairs and replacement of damaged public property, debris removal as well as money for hazard mitigation statewide to minimize the impact of future disasters.