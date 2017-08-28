Union president reminds teachers law change requires vote on contracts

Iowa’s new collective bargaining law that went into effect this year requires teachers and other school employees in 14 school districts and community colleges to hold recertification votes next month.

The leader of the state’s largest teacher union is trying to get the word out. Iowa State Education Association president Tammy Wawro has visited all 14 schools urging teachers and other employees to watch for that envelope in the mail

“It’s the most busy time of year for them and it’s imperative that their voice is heard,” Wawro says. Wawro says under the law anyone who doesn’t vote will be counted as a no whether or not they’re union members. And if the vote falls short, the master contract covering all school employees goes away. Wawro says employees will have two weeks to return paper ballots by mail.

“If a unit does not recertify — the contract is gone. What concerns me is that that people don’t understand,” Wawro says. The first ballots will be mailed out September 12th. The ISEA is fighting the new law in court.

Thanks to Joyce Russell Iowa Public Radio