Former ISU football player accused of theft

A former Iowa State University football standout is accused of stealing merchandise from a central Iowa sporting goods store.

Twenty-six-year-old Jake Knott was arrested Saturday by Ankeny Police, who say Knott took items from Sportsman’s Warehouse valued at $777 during two separate stops at the store.

Knott was an all-Big 12 linebacker at ISU after graduating from Waukee High School. He spent a short time in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

Knott is charged with third-degree theft and has a court appearance scheduled for September 5th.