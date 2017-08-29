Iowa native waits out the rain in Houston following Hurricane Harvey

An Iowa native who now lives in a suburb of Houston, Texas, says her water-logged community has gotten between 45 and 47-inches of rain since Hurricane Harvey arrived over the weekend.

Mary Alvarez formerly of Webster City, lives in Friendswood where the massive now-tropical storm has been unforgiving with its constant deluge of rainfall.

“It has unfortunately just sat on top of this area for four days now and just churned the Gulf waters and turned it into one rain band after another,” Alvarez says. “It’s just non-stop.” Forecasters say it may be another two or three days before the storm moves away or dissipates.

Alvarez says she’s thankful the inside of her home is dry and that she has power and cell service. “We are house-bound and in my area of Houston, we have not taken on water, unlike millions of people in this area who are not as fortunate,” Alvarez says. “Entire cities are being mandatorially evacuated.” She’s fearful the situation in the Houston metro area will get worse before it gets better.

“Nobody can travel. The freeways are under water. No supplies can get in,” Alvarez says. “I think the next crisis will be shortage of gas and food supplies until there’s some relief on the roadways and trucks can get us refilled.” S

he says everyone is waiting, hour by hour, for the rain to stop. The storm and flooding are blamed in at least ten deaths. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated by the storm that’s impacted more than 13-million.

