Oelwein man accused of stealing money from Jesup Boy Scouts

Police have arrested an Oelwein man in connection with the theft of $13,000 from a Boy Scout troop in Jesup.

Twenty-one-year-old Jason Cole is charged with first-degree theft and third-degree burglary. The money was stolen on July 9 during the Jesup Farmers Day celebration.

Scoutmaster Kyle Troyer told Radio Iowa the Boy Scouts had a booth where they were selling food and they left the money in that booth.

“Well, we thought (the booth) was much more secure than it was,” Troyer said. “The lock was just popped, basically.” Cole is accused of breaking into that booth. Jesup Police say they’re still investigating and more charges could be filed.