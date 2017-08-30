Audubon’s Albert the bull to be featured in Super Bowl ad

A giant Iowa bull will play a role in next year’s Super Bowl. Albert the Bull, a 45-ton concrete landmark in the western Iowa town of Audubon, is scheduled to be featured in an ad during the broadcast of Super Bowl 52 on February 4, 2018.

Audubon City Clerk Joe Foran says the ad will be for Minnesota-based Cenex, which requested to have a production company film an ad featuring a “Super Bull” during the Super Bowl.

“Their whole thing is with the Super Bowl being up in Minneapolis, just a few miles south…there’s a ‘Super Bull.’ It’ll feature Audubon and Albert in a commercial that’ll be airing quite a bit around the Super Bowl,” Foran said. The ad will be in the form of a documentary, with the producers asking Audubon resident how it feels to have hosted a “Super Bull” for over 50-years. The Audubon City Council this week approved use of Albert the Bull for production of the commercial, for which the City will be compensated.

“We’re still kind of negotiating some of that, but…it comes at a good time because we were looking at doing some renovations with Albert,” Foran said. Albert was built in 1964 as a way to celebrate the area’s close ties to the cattle market.

The massive replica of a Hereford Bull stands 35 feet tall and has a horn span of 15 feet. The planned improvements for Albert include the installation of weep holes to provide ventilation and drainage, add a new coat of paint to the exterior, and fix a number of hairline cracks in Albert’s concrete hide.

(Thanks to Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic/Photo from the Travel Iowa website)