Ex-Davenport alderman sentenced for lying to grand jury

A former member of Davenport’s city council has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to lying to a federal grand jury investigating a drug case.

Former Davenport Alderman Bill Boom was in Texas in April of last year when authorities searched his Davenport home, where 27-year-old Gage Wenthe was also living. Wenthe and another man known by the nickname “Lumpy” were charged with selling crystal meth. Both of those men have pleaded guilty to dealing drugs.

Boom admits he lied to a grand jury by claiming he did not know the man living in his house used meth. Boom also lied about giving the other man money. Boom, who is 66 years old, resigned from the Davenport City Council four months ago when he pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federal grand jury. Boom had been on the Davenport City Council for a decade.

Boom has been ordered to pay a five-thousand dollar fine, in addition to checking in with a probation officer for the next two years. Prosecutors say he must also do 80 hours of community service and undergo substance abuse treatment or submit to regular drug tests.