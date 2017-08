Authorities now say the 27-year-old jogger who was killed in Waterloo was a civil servant.

Police say a Waterloo firefighter died Tuesday after being struck by an SUV. Greg Freshwater was out running. He tried crossing the street at Ansborough and Shaulis Road in Waterloo when he was hit. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 4 p.m.

Police say it appears Freshwater did not see the SUV.

(By Bob Foster, KCNZ, Cedar Falls)