Cedar Falls boy injured in law mower accident

A four-year-old boy is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a lawn mower accident in Cedar Falls Wednesday evening.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to a Cedar Falls home just before 6:30 p.m. Police say when officials arrived at the location, they found that the boy had been caught under a riding lawn mower. According to police, the child suffered severe injuries in the mishap. He was transported to a Waterloo hospital for treatment. Authorities have not yet released the boy’s name.

The accident remains under investigation.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)