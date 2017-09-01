Iowa National Guard Chinooks and crews headed to Houston

Eleven Iowa National Guard soldiers and two helicopters are heading to Houston today to aide in hurricane recovery efforts.

The two Iowa National Guard helicopters and the crews to run them are being deployed to move supplies, equipment and people around the hurricane zone.

The massive Chinook helicopters have two engines, two sets of rotors and a loading ramp in the back. The helicopters have three hooks on the exterior which can raise and lower cargo and people.

The eleven soldiers who are being deployed with the Chinooks come from Iowa Guard units in Davenport, Johnston and Boone.