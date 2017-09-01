Relic of late Pope John Paul II to be in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids

A “relic” from Saint John Paul II, the late pope, is making a worldwide pilgrimage and will be the focus of services in five Catholic churches in Iowa next week.

The relics of saints are common in the Catholic faith and are generally a small part of the saint’s physical remains. In the case of the late Pope John Paul the Second, a vial of his blood was preserved as an “official, first-class relic,” according to the church. Doctors had stored the pope’s blood during his lifetime, for possible transfusions if he fell ill.

Pope John Paul II died in 2005. He was declared a saint in 2014. His relic is coming to churches in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, nearly 38 years after Pope John Paul celebrated an outdoor Mass at Living History Farms and visited an Iowa farm. The relic will be in Iowa from Thursday, September 6th through Saturday the 9th.

The following information was released by the Des Moines Catholic Diocese:

Visit the relic at the following locations and times. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

Divine Mercy Chapel

St. Patrick Catholic Church

120 5th St., N.W. Cedar Rapids, IA 52405

Veneration: 4-9 p.m. Mass: 8 p.m.



THURSDAY, SEPT. 7



St. Anthony Catholic Church

15 Indianola Rd, Des Moines, IA 50315

Mass (English) 8:30 a.m.

Veneration-until 10 p.m.

Holy Hour- 6 p.m.

Mass (Spanish)- 7 p.m.

Veneration-until 9 p.m.



FRIDAY, SEPT. 8



St. Joseph Chapel

Dowling Catholic High School

1400 Buffalo Rd, West Des Moines, IA 50265

Veneration & Teachings

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.



SATURDAY, SEPT. 9



Church of the Land

Living History Farms

11121 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA 50322

JPII Exhibit

Non-Members: use the code “pope” for discounted entry

12-3 p.m.



Our Lady of Americas Catholic Church

1271 E 9th St., Des Moines, IA 50316

Veneration-5:45 p.m.

Mass-6:30 p.m.