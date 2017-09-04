‘Fight for $15’ rallies in Iowa, workers strike at fast food restaurant near capitol

Pickets and walk-outs are being held in nearly 350 cities across the country, including a few in Iowa, on this Labor Day to show support for raising the minimum wage. Workers at a Burger King that’s a couple of blocks from the state capitol in Des Moines went on strike at about midnight, a crowd of over 200 was there at sunrise and the store is closed.

Cathy Glasson, a Democrat who formed an exploratory committee for governor in May, posted video on Twitter of the early morning rally outside the fast food restaurant. Glasson also rallied with workers at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. She’s a nurse who has been president of her local union at the University of Iowa Hospitals. Other Democratic candidates for governor are traveling the state yesterday and today, to attend Labor Day weekend parades, picnics and other events.