Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Crime & Courts / Fort Dodge man dies in Audubon County accident

Fort Dodge man dies in Audubon County accident

By

A Fort Dodge man was killed Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Brayton in Audubon County.

The name of the victim is 27-year-old Lucas Degen. Reportedly, a southbound 2001 Jeep Cherokee operated by Degen went off the road after it failed to negotiate the curve. The Degen vehicle lost control, rolled over and came to rest in a ditch. Degen died in the accident.

The state patrol reported speed and alcohol are believed to be the factors with the accident under investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)


Print pagePDF pageEmail page