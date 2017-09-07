Ernst blasts lumping hurricane aid with debt ceiling hike

Republican Senator Joni Ernst is not pleased with a deal President Trump has struck with Democratic congressional leaders.

Trump agreed to the Democrats’ plan to link the first $8 billion of federal aid for Texas hurricane victims with an of the so-called “debt ceiling.” That’s the upper limit the federal government can borrow to pay its bills.

“I’m not going to speak for the entire GOP, but I can speak for myself,” Ernst said this morning. “We are $20 trillion in debt and, as congress, it just seems to be business as usual.”

Ernst would prefer that senators vote on the “clean” bill passed in the U.S. House yesterday that’s just about the first installment of hurricane relief funds.

“We’re lumping things together here in the United States Senate that I think should be addressed entirely separately,” Ernst said.

Ernst made her comments this morning during a telephone news conference with Iowa reporters and she did not commit to being a “no” if the two issues are linked, but Ernst did hint at it.

“I think it’s a bad way of doing business,” Ernst said. “I’m speaking for myself, not the entire GOP.”

Ernst said it’s time for honesty with the taxpayers and she says there “could be” and “should be” cuts elsewhere in the federal budget to off-set the hurricane relief.

“We know that the spending is important to help with this emergency situation. We need to do it,” Ernst said. “I agree we need to do it, but you can’t tell me that the initial dollars couldn’t be found elsewhere in the existing budget.”

And Ernst told reporters she has “not ever” supported increasing the debt ceiling and it’s for the rest of congress to realize it’s time to stop bumping up the federal government’s debt limit.