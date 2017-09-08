Cops head to donut shop rooftops to raise money for Special Olympics

Is that a police officer on the roof of that donut shop? Might be.

There are 18 Dunkin’ Donuts shops in Iowa and all of them will be raising money for Special Olympics of Iowa today. The fundraiser involves police officers in their respective communities. Stephanie Kocer, spokeswoman for Special Olympics of Iowa, says the effort is called Cop on a Rooftop.

“Law enforcement officers that are volunteers with Special Olympics will be standing either outside of the stores, or in some cases, on top of the stores to get people’s attention,” Kocer says. “They’ll be holding little buckets that people can put donations in.”

This is the third year for Cop on a Rooftop. Last year, $22,000 was raised statewide for the project benefitting some 14,000 Special Olympics athletes. The Special Olympics Games are held each spring in Ames, while the Winter Games are held in Dubuque in January.

Dunkin’ Donuts are located in the following Iowa cities: Ames, Brooklyn, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines and surrounding area, Dubuque, Fort Dodge, Iowa City, Marion, Marshalltown and Muscatine.

