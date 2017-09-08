Persia woman, Des Moines teen die in separate accidents

A woman is dead and a man injured following a crash in southwest Iowa Thursday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol reports the crash happened at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 44 and Shelby County road M-16.

Officials say the driver of a 2010 Nissan Versa, 58-year-old Nancy Louise Madsen, of Persia, died at the scene. Fifty-two-year-old Ronald Gene DeBoodt, of Shelby, who was driving a 2005 Ford Taurus, was injured in the crash and transported by Harlan EMS to Myrtue Medical Center, in Harlan.

Investigators say DeBoot was traveling south on M16, just north of Highway 44, when he failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with Madsen’s vehicle. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)

Des Moines accident

A central Iowa girl was killed and two other teens were badly hurt when the car they were riding in collided with a semi on Thursday afternoon.

Des Moines police say a car with three teenagers inside rolled through a stop sign and into an intersection where it was broadsided by a semi. One of the passengers in the car, 14-year-old Savannah Bonds of Des Moines, was killed.

The other two teens were reported in critical condition, 17-year-old Dayton Anderson and 18-year-old Mackenzie Tilton. It’s unclear which one was driving. The trucker wasn’t hurt.