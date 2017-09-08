Update: One man dead, one injured in Allamakee County farm accident

Update:
The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of two men involved in a fatal farm accident in northeast Iowa.
The Sheriff’s Department says 55-year-old Richard Weber Jr of Lansing was killed and 52-year-old Christopher Weber of Lansing was seriously injured in the accident.
Original story.
One man was killed, another seriously hurt, in a farming accident Thursday afternoon in northeast Iowa.
The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Department says two men were performing maintenance on a forage wagon and became trapped in the equipment. Authorities say a 55-year-old man died at the scene and a 52-year-old man was flown to a La Crosse, Wisconsin hospital with serious injuries.
No names have been released.
(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)