Burlington Police investigating city’s first murder in 2017

Burlington Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Burlington’s north side.

Twenty-six-year-old Demarcus Chew was shot and killed behind an apartment complex at around 6:00 a.m. Police placed at least 11 evidence placards at the scene, indicating the location of shell casings. Chew is the brother of Timothy Leture Chew, a Burlington man who was convicted last month of assault with intent to commit serious injury and going armed with intent for his part in a broad-daylight May gun battle at a busy Burlington intersection.

Chew was involved in an exchange of gunfire with 35-year-old A.J. Smith, who was initially charged for his part in the gun battle, but had his charges dismissed in exchange for truthful testimony against Timothy Chew in court.

The killing marks the first murder in Burlington since November of last year. No arrests have been made so far.

(Reporting by Rob Sussman, KBUR, Burlington)