Coon Rapids man dies in ATV accident

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed Sunday morning in an ATV accident northwest of Coon Rapids.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., 42-year-old Jason David Macke of Coon Rapids was traveling westbound on 300th Street, just north of Timber Ave., when he lost control of his 2017 Polaris Ranger. The ATV entered the north ditch, rolling several times before catching fire and being consumed by the flames. Macke was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. The Coon Rapids Fire Department and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.

(By Chantelle Grove, KCIM, Carroll)