Two women stabbed in Fort Dodge house, man in custody

Two women were stabbed in Fort Dodge last night and a man is in custody for attempted murder.

The incident happened after 9 p.m. Tuesday in a home in Fort Dodge. The two women were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police say 46-year-old Mark Poppen was inside the house at the time of the stabbings and he is facing attempted murder and willful injury charges.

Fort Dodge Police are also searching for a 27-year-old man they’ve classified as armed and dangerous, in connection with a shooting earlier this month. A first degree murder warrant has been issued for Levi Gibbs III. He’s wanted for shooting another man to death near a Fort Dodge park at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, September 3.