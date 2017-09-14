Radio Iowa

Fort Dodge man sentenced to prison for shooting during Ames drug deal

A Fort Dodge man convicted of shooting another man during a drug deal will spend more than 20 years in a federal prison.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced 24-year-old Kevin Darnell Williams to 270 months in prison after a jury had convicted him of charges that included possessing and distributing marijuana, shooting a gun during a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Evidence presented at his trial showed Williams, who is also known as “Splash,” set up a marijuana deal in Ames with a man from Boone in August of 2016. He then robbed the man and shot him four times. The man survived the shooting.

Williams was later arrested in Chicago.


