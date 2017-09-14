Grassley satisfied Trump didn’t make immigration deal with Democrats

Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s been reassured that President Trump did not strike a deal with Democrats that would protect young immigrants from deportation, without funding a wall along the southern border.

Early this morning, Grassley tweeted after reports that Trump and the top two Democrats in congress had come to an agreement on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Grassley tweeted that the reported deal “undercut” his bipartisan work in the Senate Judiciary Committee. A few hours later, Grassley told reporters in Washington, D.C. that President Trump’s tweets on the topic came later than his own and Grassley said he was “satisfied” Trump had not made a deal.

Congressman Steve King has been on Twitter, too, expressing his opposition to providing what he calls “amnesty” for adults brought into the country illegally when they were children. During an interview on CNN today, King said Trump made a “no amnesty” promise during the 2016 campaign.

“But it looks to me that he’s preparing to keep Hillary Clinton’s campaign promise rather than his own,” King told CNN.

And King warned Trump’s base would not support the president if Trump wavers on this issue. Trump tweeted today that any deal with include “BIG border security,” but Trump also said in a tweet that the so-called DREAMers “good, educated, accomplished people” who came into the country illegally “through no fault of their own.”