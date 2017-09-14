Radio Iowa

Person found dead after car crashes near Ottumwa

One person was killed in car accident just past one this morning near Ottumwa.

Authorities were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 at mile marker 40. A vehicle appears to have entered the median before tumbling several times, coming to a rest on its roof an estimated 500 feet down the road.

A person believed to be alone in the vehicle was dead at the scene. The body has been transported to a local funeral home. Wapello County Sheriff’s deputies couldn’t comment except to say that additional information is expected to be released later Thursday morning.

(By Nick Davis, KBIZ, Ottumwa)


