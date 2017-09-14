St. Ambrose set to host No. 1 St. Francis of Indiana

In this age of spread and air raid offenses one thing has not changed. Teams that run the ball and stop the run win games. That is the case at St. Ambrose where the Bees are averaging 279 yards of rushing and giving up only 66 yards on the ground in a 2-0 start.

“In two weeks we gave done a good job of running the football which has set up our play action pass game”, said St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli. “Defensively we have done a darn good job of limiting the run game and that has allowed us to pressure the quarterback.”

An experienced offensive line with four starters back from last season has led the way for a young offense and the Bees have been strong up front on defense as well.

St. Ambrose faces a big test this week by hosting NAIA top ranked St. Francis of Indiana. The Cougars are the defending national champions.

“They come in off two very impressive wins and I think it is a great opportunity for us as a program to kind of see how we measure up”, added Magistrelli. “Anytime you get to play a quality program and the number one team in the nation it is a great opportunity and a great challenge for us.”