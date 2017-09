A Waterloo man is charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of a young boy.

Waterloo police say 23-year-old Walter Cordell Williams called 911 in July to report the drowning of a child in a bathtub. An autopsy showed 4-year-old Jaheem Harris had been beaten to death.

Williams has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on $1 million bond.

(By Bob Foster, KCNZ, Cedar Falls)