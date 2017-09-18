Victims identified in Cedar Rapids shooting

Police have identified two people who were shot inside a home in Cedar Rapids over the weekend

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Cedar Rapids’ southeast side. Two people found inside the home had been shot and were taken to hospitals. Police say 33-year-old Kenneth Everett died from his injuries, while the injuries to 29-year-old Gabriel Thomas are not considered life-threatening. No one has been arrested in the case.

Police say multiple shots were fired from outside of the home and struck the victims while they were inside a bedroom.