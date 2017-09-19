Board of Regents proposal requests more state funding with scholarship promise

The Board of Regents will consider a plan to ask the governor and state lawmakers for more funding when they meet next week.

The board will meet next Monday and consider a proposal that asks for 16 million more dollars in state funding for the 2018-19 academic year. That request comes with the promise that a majority of the money — $12 million — will go to increase the amount of financial aid giving to students at Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa.

This request comes after the three schools told the board they need to raise tuition by seven percent in the next year. The U-I and ISU want to continue that increase each of the next four years, while UNI would gradually lower the increase.

Here’s background on the proposal the Board of Regents will discuss: Regents appropriation request PDF