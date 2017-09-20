Spirit Lake police pursuit ends with fatal crash in lake

A woman involved in a brief police chase in Spirit Lake has died after her vehicle wound up in East Lake Okoboji.

Police say it started at about 12:30 Tuesday morning when an officer tried to pull over a vehicle. The driver didn’t stop and a pursuit began. Officers lost view of the vehicle, then found it a short time later after it had gone through a residential yard, hit a shed and wound up in the lake.

The driver was taken to the hospital in Spirit Lake and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation and additional details will be released later.

(Reporting by Joel Hermann, KAYL, Storm Lake)