Hurricane blows aways perfect honeymoon for Iowa couple

An Iowa couple’s dream honeymoon to the Dominican Republic has turned into a bit of a nightmare thanks to Hurricane Maria.

Amy and Larry Heggebo of Cedar Rapids were married in August and arrived at a coastal resort in Punta Cana last Saturday. On Wednesday, they were hunkered down, crowded on the floor of a hotel ballroom with more than 200 other guests.

In a FaceTime interview with KCRG-TV, Larry said they were lucky to get there early enough to secure a mattress.

“We have the width of a twin bed,” Larry said. “We’re on a twin mattress, so…” So, things aren’t really living up to the honeymoon standard. Hurricane Maria’s winds on Wednesday were gusting at more than 100 miles an hour, knocking down trees and damaging parts of the resort.

The Heggebos and other guests were told they’d be staying in the ballroom until this morning. Amy tried to put a positive spin on the situation. “Well, it could be worse I guess. At least we’re together,” Amy told KCRG. If all goes according to plan, the Heggebos will fly home Saturday.