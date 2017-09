The woman who prompted an Amber Alert Tuesday was arrested in Sioux City.

Sioux City Police arrested 25-year old Danica Arzaga Wednesday afternoon. Arzaga allegedly abducted her three young daughters Tuesday from the Clay County town of Royal.

The abduction led to an Amber Alert and the girls were safely found Tuesday evening in Sanborn. Arzaga is charged with three counts of third degree kidnapping. She is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a 30-thousand dollar bond.