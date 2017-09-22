Police ask the public for help in solving fatal Cedar Rapids shooting

Cedar Rapids police are asking for the public’s help with information on a fatal weekend shooting.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood on Cedar Rapids’ southeast side. Investigators say someone fired multiple gunshots from outside a home through a window. Two people inside a bedroom of the home were struck.

Thirty-three-year-old Kenneth Everett died at a hospital, while 29-year-old Gabriel Thomas remains in the hospital with what police said are non-life threatening injuries. In a statement, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman noted the shooting happened “in a densely populated area” and “information is critical” so police can find the “suspect or suspects involved in the murder of Everett.”

The Linn County Crime Stoppers organization, backed by an anonymous donor, is offering a reward up to $5,000 in the case.