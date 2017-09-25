Two from Boone dead after motorcycle accident

Two people on a motorcycle were killed near Lehigh in Webster County Sunday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the victims as the operator, 58-year-old Tony Martz and passenger 58-year-old Tamara Wilson-Martz, both of Boone. The Iowa State Patrol reported that the Martz motorcycle was heading north on Samson Avenue when they rounded a curve on the road, drove onto the shoulder and were pulled into the east ditch.

The motorcycle continued north in the ditch before going back up an incline in a driveway and striking a propane tank. Both the operator and passenger were ejected. They died at the accident scene.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)