An 88-year-old northeast Iowa man has died in a farm accident.

A McGregor man died Monday afternoon after an incident at a rural Luana farm. The Clayton county sheriff’s department says 88-year old Duane Walter entered a grain bin to break up some corn and became completely submerged. Rescue crews worked for an hour to locate and free Walter from the grain bin.

He died a short time later at a local hospital.

(Reporting by Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)