Buffalo police chief injured during pursuit

An eastern Iowa police chief is hospitalized and a motorist faces numerous charges in connection with a police pursuit and subsequent crash late Monday morning.

Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning was airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City, for treatment of serious injuries. Authorities say his squad car was struck near Buffalo by a stolen garbage truck. Two men were taken into custody.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane says a pursuit began when Davenport police tried to take one of the two men into custody regarding a stalking incident. He says a pickup truck being pursued was driven by 20-year-old Logan Jeffery Shoemaker. It collided with a garbage truck in Davenport.

Lane says Shoemaker then took control of the garbage truck after threatening its driver. Lane says Behning was attempting to stop the truck near Buffalo with stop sticks and was standing behind his squad car when Shoemaker veered toward it, striking it head-on. Shoemaker faces numerous charges including attempted murder.

(By Phil Roberts, Davenport)