Waterloo police say a 65-year-old woman is in serious condition after being hit by a Waterloo Community Schools passenger van

The accident happened a little before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Waterloo police say the woman walked in front of the van at 5th and Commercial Streets. Tara Thomas, spokesperson for the Waterloo Schools, says no students were on board the van at the time of the accident.

The name of the injured woman has not been released.

(By Bob Foster, KCNZ, Cedar Falls)