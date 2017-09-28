Johnston teens charged with sexual abuse of classmate

Four teenagers were arrested this morning at their central Iowa school, accused of sexually assaulting a classmate.

Johnston Police Lieutenant Tyler Tompkins says the four boys, between the ages of 15 and 18, are each charged with one count of sexual abuse in the second degree, one count of felony assault, and one count of first-degree robbery.

“While all of these (teens) are Johnston (High) School students…this event did not happen at the school or a school sponsored event,” Tompkins told reporters at a news conference. The victim is a 15-year-old boy. The incident allegedly took place on September 8th at the home of 18-year-old Morgan Hough.

“They do all go to school together, so they do know each other that way and they have interacted with each other in the past,” Tompkins said. “But, as far as exactly what happened that night and why they were together, I’m not going to get into,” Tompkins said.

The police investigation into the incident started on September 18 after school officials received an anonymous tip. Tompkins refused to discuss many details about the case.

“Because of the ages and the seriousness of this case, I’m very limited in the amount of details I’m able to and willing to talk about,” Tompkins said.

The four charged in the case are 18-year-old Morgan Hough , 17-year-old Ritter Stahlbaum, 15-year-old Kaden Dishman, and 15-year-old Noah Lamar. Tompkins said Hough and Stahlbaum will be tried as adults and were booked into the Polk County Jail. Lamar and Dishman were taken to a juvenile detention center.