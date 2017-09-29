Johnston woman arrested after leaving kids home during European vacation

A central Iowa woman appeared in court today to face charges of leaving her children home alone while she took a trip to Europe.

Johnston Police arrested 30-year-old Erin Macke on Thursday, shortly after she returned from a week long trip to Germany. Police say Macke left her four kids — ages six, seven and two-12-year-olds — home alone while she traveled overseas. Police received a tip about the situation on September 21 and visited the kids, who were eventually turned over to the care of other family members.

Officers also contacted Macke, who waited until this Wednesday night to return to Iowa. Macke is not allowed to have contact with her children and a judge set her next court date for October 9.



