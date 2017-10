Waterloo will host the pilot program for Bird Friendly Iowa.

Waterloo is expected to be named Iowa’s first Bird Friendly City on October 16th during a City Council meeting.

The city will be honored by the Iowa Audubon Society and the Prairie Rapids Audubon Chapter for preserving and expanding bird habitat, reducing threats to birds, engaging people in birding, bird conservation and related outdoor recreation activities.

(By Bob Foster, KCNZ, Cedar Falls)