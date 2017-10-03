Corn and soybean harvest off to a slow start

Iowa farmers are moving into their fields to harvest crops.

Despite some wet conditions across sections of the state last week, a new report shows Iowa farmers made progress in harvesting corn and soybeans. The U.S.D.A.’s survey indicates six-percent of the Iowa corn crop and 16 percent of the soybean crop had been harvested through October 1.

The corn harvest is nearly two weeks behind average, while the harvest of soybeans is just three days behind average.

The U.S.D.A. rates 60 percent of corn crop in good to excellent condition, while 61 percent of the state’s soybean crop is rated good to excellent.