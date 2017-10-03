Judge upholds waiting period for abortion

A Polk County District Court judge has upheld Iowa’s three-day waiting period for an abortion.

Judge Jeffery Farrell ruled the law signed by former Governor Terry Branstad in May of this year does not place an undue burden by requiring women to wait 72 hours before getting an abortion. Farrell noted that 27 states have instituted waiting periods before women can get abortions. The ruling says the law is constitutional.

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Iowa filed suit looking to block the law. The two groups issued a statement following the ruling, saying that they have already filed an appeal. They say in a statement that the law would force women to have an abortion later in pregnancy and risk their health solely for political reasons.

A temporary injunction is in place, which puts a hold on the waiting period until the case is decided