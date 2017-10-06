Benton County corn maze features anti-bullying message

A massive corn maze in eastern Iowa is spreading an anti-bullying message to school students this fall.

Bloomsbury Farm in Benton County has a corn maze that spans 10 acres with an anti-bullying sign planted in the middle.

Jessica Petersen, whose parents own the farm, told KCRG-TV that she came up with the anti-bullying theme with her mother.

“I believe that the environment that you’re in and what you’re exposed to can really teach people a message, we do have a lot of school tours out here each year so, just like having kids read them and just like get the message to them to be kind,” Petersen said.

An aerial view of the corn maze show the word “Bully” spelled out in the corn stalks – with a diagonal slash through the word. Kids and adults can get lost in the giant maze and, along the way, read messages about stopping bullying. There are also other signs and benches located around the farm with anti-bullying pictures.

Bloomsbury Farm near Atkins is open now until October 31. The hours of operation at 9 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.